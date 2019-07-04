Vodopija, Joseph, - 74, of Villas, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in, and formerly of the Fishtown area of Philadelphia, Joseph has been an area resident since 1992. He was a Foreman at several factories around Philadelphia, including Heclyn Gear Company. He worked for Tony's Produce as a truck driver, loved helping others doing handyman work, and was a Vietnam War veteran. Catholic by faith, Joseph enjoyed fishing, shooting darts and loved spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his father Steven Vodopija and step-father Louis Szalejko. Joseph is survived by his wife, Elaine (nee Nevsimal), children Joanne (Rick) Taylor, David Vodopija, Joseph (Marie) Vodopija, Louis Vodopija, and Maryanne (John) Cavannaugh, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, mother Mary Ruth Szalejko, sister Denise (Anthony) Rizzotte, and brothers Louis Szalejko, Steven Vodopija, and Steven Shaffer. A memorial service for Joseph will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ. Condolences for Joseph can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

