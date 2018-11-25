Vogel, Elaine, - 79, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away on Wednesday November 21, 2018. Born in Paterson, NJ she lived in Haledon, NJ, Wanaque, NJ, and Shahola, PA before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 2004. Elaine was the Vice President of Kleer Company in Paterson, NJ and was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church in Little Egg Harbor. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, photography and cooking and she was an avid NY Yankees fan. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Allan Vogel. She is survived by her sons Allan Vogel and wife Elena, Richard Vogel and David Vogel and wife Suzanne, daughter Barbara Savastano and husband Bill, brother Lawrence Romanelli and wife Evelyn, grandchildren Michelle, Paula, Jennifer, Billy, Beth, Richard Jr., Lauren, Nicole and David Jr., and great grandchildren Elana and Allison. Viewing hours will be held on Sunday November 25, 2018 from 2 to 6pm and Monday November 26 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be on Monday at 11am at St. Theresa's R.C. Church followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin.
