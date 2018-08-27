Vogel, Ruth E., - 94, of Willow Street, PA, went to be with the Lord and Savior on August 24th. Ruth was born in Atlantic City, daughter of Paul and Mary Ziegler. Ruth graduated from Atlantic City High School and Atlantic City Business College. She worked for Siracusa Insurance and served as secretary at Trinity Methodist church in Ventnor. She taught Sunday School at Salem Methodist Church and volunteered at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Ruth enjoyed gardening and softball, playing on the Northfield Mother's League. Ruth is predeceased by her husband Robert of 66 years. She is survived by her sons Richard of Las Vegas and Paul (Terry) of Northfield. She was an amazing grandmother to 14 grandchidlren and 9 great grandchildren. Ruth was and example of kindness, joyfulness, gentleness, and patience to all she met. She was truly a gift from God and blessing to her family. There is no doubt that she was greeted by her Savior with the words, Well done my good and faithful servant." Friends and relatives are invited from 12 to 1PM on Wednesday August 29th at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road Northfield. A service will follow at 1 PM. Burial will be held at Laurel Memorial Park in Pomona. Memorial contributions may be sent to Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.