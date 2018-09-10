Vogelsong, Leo J., - 88, of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away September 6, 2018. He was born in Westmont, NJ to the late Leo and Pauline (formerly Davis) Vogelsong and graduated from John Bartram High School. Leo served in the US Army during the Korean War and later retired from the Gulf Oil Corporation. He was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council 3560 and a member of the Sea Isle Yacht Club. Leo is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy (formerly Lind); his children Nancy Lee Cline and Leo David Vogelsong; grandchildren: Kelly, Craig, and Dustin; and great grandchildren: Austin, Evie, and Brooklynn. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at St. Joseph Church, 43rd Street and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo's name to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
