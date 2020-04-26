Vogt, Doris M., - 91, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away at Egg Harbor Care Center on April 8th, 2020. Born 12/14/1928 in Atlantic City, NJ. She last lived in Ocean City and finally, Egg Harbor Care Center in EHT, NJ. Doris attended Atlantic City High School and worked at The Boardwalk Convention Hall, Atlantic City Press, The Evening Union and manager of The FAA Federal Credit Union at NAFEC. Doris was a member of The Linwood Women's Club, The Altar and Rosary Society of St. Joseph's Church and a Retreat Promoter for 15 years for the Dominican Retreat House, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. In her youth, Doris was the Head Drum Major for the Lt. J. Willis Gale Post #215 VFW and Head Drum Major for the Atlantic City High School Band in 1944-1945. Her passions were reading, playing the slots, attending events featuring her musical family and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she considered her greatest gifts. She is survived by her children, Stephen, Sr./Terry Vogt, Terri Morgan, John Jr./Sherri Vogt, brother Harry/Diane Himles, grandchildren Stephen, Jr./Azanda Vogt, Jennifer Morgan, Sarah/Paul Remmert, John Michael/Melisa Vogt, and Paul Morgan. Great-grandchildren are Shaun and Zoe Vogt, Jack and Alex Maresca, John and Riley Vogt, Ashley and Corey Remmert, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, John K. Vogt, Sr., a WWII Vet. In light of today's crisis, there was a private cremation. There will be a Mass announced in the near future to commemorate Doris's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude's Hospital.
