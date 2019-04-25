Volker, Thomas A., - 88, on April 22, 2019. Tom was from Paradise, Roxborough and Sea Isle City. He began his career as an Industrial Engineer and went on to be a shop teacher for the hearing impaired with the Phila. School District (PSD). Veteran of the US Navy, submarine div. during the Korean War. Member of Ocean City American Legion Post 524. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Conver) Volker Devoted father of Matthew (Mary), Christopher (Buddy), Mimi (Christi), Suzanne (Ted) and Jacqueline (Robert). Loving grandfather to 4 grandsons and 3 great-grandsons. brother of Veronica (Bonnie) and the late George. survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday 10:00 AM. followed by his Funeral Service 11:00 AM at the Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home,Inc. 7384 Ridge Ave.( Wigard Ave.) Phila.19128. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Please send donations in Tom's name to Pa. School for the Deaf 100 W. School House Lane, Phila.19144. The family will have a memorial gathering for our Sea Isle friends at a later date.
