Volpe, Jr, Thomas, - 55, of Vineland, NJ, entered into rest on Nov. 24th, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of late Thomas Volpe, Sr., and his mother Elaine (Finneran) Volpe of Vineland, NJ. Thomas' passions were renovating properties, painting, fishing and spending time with family & friends cheering on the Eagles or simply playing cards. He successfully operated his own business based solely on high customer satisfaction which afforded him repeat business and referrals. He caught the big fish that "truly" did not get away, when he reeled in an 85lb. tuna! Everyone will tell you he was the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back, even if it was his last one. A kind soul that will be missed by many. In addition to his mother he will be heartbreakingly missed by his sister sis, Christina M. Volpe, his bro Jess Matthew Volpe, and his lovely talented nieces Courtney Jessie Volpe and Karlee Angelina. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To pay your respects, leave condolences and share a fond memory of Tommy please visit jeffriesandkeates.com . Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-464-3400.
