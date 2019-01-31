VOLPE, THERESA M., - 61, of Northfield, New Jersey passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 24, 2019. Born and raised in Atlantic County and a graduate of Mainland Regional High School Theresa worked as a cocktail server for Caesar's and Trump Plaza as a Slot attendant at the Tropicana and a celebrated employee of Acme. Theresa was a larger than life individual who lit up any room she entered. Her contagious laughter and infamous voice spoke volumes not only for a cause but also for her family, friends, and even strangers. She was a bright light for all those who walked with her on her journey. She loved the beach, dancing, and being the one her family and friends could lean on. She was predeceased by her father, Michael J. Volpe. Theresa is survived by her loving Mother: Ronda, Sisters: Susan and Elizabeth adoring Niece: Katherine, Brother: Michael his wife Debra and children, as well as loving companions, Bugsey and Lola, all her brothers and sisters from Locals 54 and 331, and her countless from over the years. Theresa was an inspiration for all and she will live forever in the hearts of those she touched. A celebration of her life will be held at Angeloni's II 2400 Arctic Ave Atlantic City, New Jersey from 1 pm 6 pm on February 6, 2019. A service will be held at a future date.
