Voltaggio, John J., - 96, of Avalon, NJ passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Vineland, NJ March 16,1923 to Vito and Luisa (Agusta) Voltaggio. He grew up on his family farm and continued the farming tradition when he graduated Vineland High School in 1941. He was very innovative and active in the farming community and served as president of the Cumberland Co. Bd. of Agriculture and the NJ Vegetable Growers Assoc., he also served on the Pinelands Commission and was a member of the Vineland Fire Co. #5. He started playing accordion in his teens and was an accomplished musician playing in bands throughout the 40's and early 50's. John married the love of his life, Eleanor Deola, in 1946 and they were married for 73 years. John and Eleanor farmed side by side until retirement at age 57, when they built a house in Sebastian, Fl to enjoy the fishing, crabbing and shrimping of the area, continuing to be snowbirds until age 91. John and his first mate spent summers boating in the back bays of Avalon. John and Eleanor traveled internationally and took many road trips across the USA. John's smiling face and sense of humor will be missed by his large circle of friends who were always offered a Rob Roy at 5. In addition to his wife, Eleanor, John leaves behind his loving family including his son Bill (Nina) Voltaggio, a daughter LuAnn (Nick) Germanio, granddaughters, Kim Tomlin, Kate (Bob) Lloyd and four great grandchildren, Adriana, Elizabeth, Wyatt and Eleanora. Also surviving are many nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his brothers, Henry, Nick, Pete and Jim Voltaggio and his sister Mary D'Agostino. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6 pm to 8 pm at Rone Funeral Service, Vineland, NJ. A Church visitation will be held on Thursday 9:45 am to 10:45 am at Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will take place following the funeral mass in Our Lady Of Pompeii Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations if so desired may be made in John's memory to: American Heart Association, Memorials & Tributes, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, www.americanheart.org. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Most Popular
-
Northern lights possible Saturday night in New Jersey
-
Pleasantville man killed in collision with road paving roller
-
ICE seeks Vineland man released from Cumberland County jail
-
Vineland teacher investigated for 'offensive' social media post related to missing girl
-
Lightning storm knocks out power at Atlantic City casinos early Sunday morning
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.