Voorhis, Linda S., - 74, of Smithville, born in Paterson, NJ to William Gulino Sr. and Rose Nutile Gulino, passed away on June 8, 2020. She graduated from St. Luke's High School in Hohokus, NJ in 1963. Linda attended William Paterson University and was last employed at The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ. She was a longtime resident of the Four Seasons at Smithville in Galloway. With her husband of 42 years, William Voorhis, Linda enjoyed travel and loved to cook for family and friends. She is survived by her husband, William, her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Laura Shovan, grandchildren Rob and Julia Shovan, brother and sister-in-law, William and Sharon Gulino, and nephew William, as well as her uncle and his wife, Sam and Teresa Nutile, and many first cousins. Her sense of humor will be missed by all. Final arrangements were entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome. Memorial contributions be made to the Blalock -Taussig-Thomas Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Johns Hopkins in Linda's name. https://secure.jhu.edu/form/children.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Voorhis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

