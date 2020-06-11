Voorhis, Linda S., - 74, of Smithville, born in Paterson, NJ to William Gulino Sr. and Rose Nutile Gulino, passed away on June 8, 2020. She graduated from St. Luke's High School in Hohokus, NJ in 1963. Linda attended William Paterson University and was last employed at The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ. She was a longtime resident of the Four Seasons at Smithville in Galloway. With her husband of 42 years, William Voorhis, Linda enjoyed travel and loved to cook for family and friends. She is survived by her husband, William, her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Laura Shovan, grandchildren Rob and Julia Shovan, brother and sister-in-law, William and Sharon Gulino, and nephew William, as well as her uncle and his wife, Sam and Teresa Nutile, and many first cousins. Her sense of humor will be missed by all. Final arrangements were entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome. Memorial contributions be made to the Blalock -Taussig-Thomas Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Johns Hopkins in Linda's name. https://secure.jhu.edu/form/children.
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Murphy cleared the way for youth baseball to return. Now comes the hard part.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Resorts Casino Hotel releases plans for safe opening amid COVID-19
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Natural and organic food delivered to your home including certified angus beef, chicken, por…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.