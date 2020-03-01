Voto, Marie H. (Beringer), - 86, of Millville, passed peacefully with her family by her side on February 16, 2020. In good health most of her life, she lived life to the fullest. Marie was born in Bellerose, Queens, NY to the late John and Edna (Donges) Beringer. She graduated from high school and then attended Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing in NYC, where she attained her Registered Nursing Degree. Her nursing career took her through many jobs, which included being a county nurse, a school nurse, a nurse at Bergen Pines County Hospital, and working at several private nursing homes before retirement. Marie had faith in the Lord, and she enjoyed attending Beacon Evangelical Free Church in Galloway Twp. She was a longtime resident of Bergen County before retiring to Atlantic County. Through the years, she enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, her bowling league, traveling, the love of family, and the joy of being with friends that she held dear to her heart. Her friends were like family, especially Peggy, Bob and Gladys. In later years, she was a member of the Smithville VIP Seniors, where she was very involved with social activities with her friends. She later moved to Blue Heron Pines where her continued zest for friendship and community brought her new friendships. They enjoyed socializing and participating in a knitting and crocheting group that Marie was instrumental in forming. Marie will be sadly missed by her son Paul Voto and wife Diana of Manhasset, NY; her daughter Maria Jones and husband Michael of Millville; and four grandchildren, Christian Voto, Bartolomeo Voto, Ashley Jones and Alyson Jones. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Voto in 2012; and her son Peter G. Voto in 2005. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 S. Sixth Ave, Galloway, NJ 08205 to celebrate Marie's life. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, South Jersey Regional Office, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or Alz.org/donate. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Marie Voto may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
420 S. Sixth Ave.
Galloway, NJ 08205
