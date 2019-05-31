Vuotto, Arlene R. (nee Inferrera), - 81, of Hammonton, NJ and recently residing in Cross Hill, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Born in Hammonton she lived most of her life there. Before retiring she worked at Deer Park Baking Company in Hammonton and MedPlast in West Berlin. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Mrs. Vuotto was predeceased by her husband, Charles F. Vuotto. She is survived by three sons, Charles F. Vuotto, Jr. (Rosemary) of East Hanover and grandson, Nicholas Vuotto, Anthony Vuotto (Nancy Keppel) of Sicklerville and her children, Jackie and Nicole, Francis Vuotto (Paula) and her children, Caitlin Mauk and Brandon Mauk. Arlene is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 1:30 PM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 2250 US Highway 1, North Brunswick, NJ 08092-4301. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.