Wachspress, Joseph David MD, - 64, of Voorhees, was born in New York to a family who highly valued education. His parents instilled in him a love of reading and knowledge. In his senior year of high school, his family moved to Israel where Joe studied at the Hebrew University. Joe moved back to the states to attend Hamilton College for two years before transferring to Johns Hopkins University for their five-year medical program. Joe completed his residency program at Hopkins. Looking for a change, he returned to New York for his fellowship at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx. Joe`s first job out of training was at Pennsylvania Hospital. Afterward, he moved to Vineland, New Jersey to open his own practice. From the patient relationships he developed, everyone knew how committed he was to practicing medicine and working with people. It is with a heavy heart that we announce his passing on July 17, 2019. He remained stoic through his illness of AML leukemia and bone marrow transplant. Even with the severe complications, he kept a positive attitude and looked towards the future with hopes of returning to work and attending his 40th-year medical school reunion. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed. He is survived by his wife Lyn (Popick): his children, Michael, Lauren, and Emily: sister Ruth Wachspress, and niece Lian of Brooklyn, New York and his mother-in-law Fran Popick. Shiva will be observed on Monday at his residence at 7 pm. A funeral service will be held today, Friday conducted by Rabbi Yisroel Rapaport at 2 pm. Friends will be received beginning at 1 pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Alliance Cemetery, Norma. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Joseph may be made to: Jewish Federation of Cumberland County, 1015 East Park Avenue, Suite B, Vineland, NJ 08360 (designate to Israel Magen David Adom -Red Cross of Israel) or the charity of one's choice To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
