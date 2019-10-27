Waddington, Lois , - 93, of Whiting, Lois Waddington (nee Hampton) died on September 27, 2019. She was 93. Born in Oak Park, IL, she moved to Roselle Park, NJ at age 2. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Richard (2002) and is survived by children Margaret (Wil), David (Judy), Jonathan (Christine), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A lifelong Christian, She received a BA from Baptist Missionary Training School in Chicago in 1951 and an MA from Teachers College, Columbia University, NYC in 1952. She left the U.S. for post-war Japan in 1952. Fluent in Japanese, she taught English and Bible at an all-girls high school. She also volunteered at a local YMCA. Traveling alone she completed her around-the-world itinerary, returning to NYC, in 1957. She continued her studies at Union Theological Seminary. In 1958, she married Richard, whom she met in Japan, who was also a Baptist missionary. That summer, they returned to Japan as evangelistic missionaries. Their children were born there. They returned to the States in 1968. She worked as a social worker for the State of NJ working first in the Office on Ageing and then with the intellectually disabled, retiring in 1991. For thirty years she was a devoted member of Seaview Baptist Church, Linwood, NJ, where she sang in the choir, was Missions Treasurer, and held various offices in the American Baptist Women's organization. She was also involved in the American Association of University Women, Habitat for Humanity, and Literacy Volunteers. In 1997 they moved to Crestwood Manor. She joined the Crestwood Chorus and the Community Reformed Church, where she was a member of the Chancel Choir, the Chime Choir, and the Endowment Committee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, 121 Habitat Street, Americus, GA 31709-3498, or a charity of your choice. A Memorial Service will be held November 2, 2019, 10:30 AM, at Crestwood Manor, 50 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ. To send an online condolence please visit andersoncampbellwhiting.com
