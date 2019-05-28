Wade, Jr., Harry Wesley, - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away May 21, 2019. He was born May 15, 1945. He is survived by his loving wife Rev. Ethel Wade, sisters, children, step-children, grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Saint John African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 6892 Sewell Avenue, Mizpah, NJ where friends may call from 9AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
