Wagner, John V, - 53, of Estell Manor, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 12, 2019. John was a lifelong resident and dedicated 37 years of service to the Estell Manor Volunteer Fire Company where he served as Chief for many years. He also served with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service division C-5 and did three tours out west to fight the wildfires. John is survived by his mother Giovanna, his five children; Kristy, Amanda, John Jr, Catharine, and Peter, his four siblings; Maria, Christina, Melissa, and Matthew, and numerous other relatives, loving caring friends, and his best friend and faithful dog Luigi. Viewings will be held on Thursday, January 17 from 6-8 PM and Friday, January 18 from 9-10 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, 11 AM at St. Bernard's Church, 42 Pennsylvania Ave., Dorothy. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
