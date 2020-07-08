Wagner, Martha (Bettie), - of Northfield, passed away peacefully at her home on 85th birthday. Bette was born July 3, 1935, to Thomas and Martha Pierce of Pleasantville, where she grew up and attended Pleasantville High School. Bette enjoyed the beach, watching The Phillies, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bette is preceded in death by her husband John Wagner. They were married 59 years and were longtime residents of Northfield. She is survived by her two children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, services were held privately. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to The Atlantic City Rescue Mission PO Box 5358 Atlantic City, NJ 08404. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.

