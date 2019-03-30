Wagner, Rita (nee Kearney), - 71, of Millville, NJ passed away early Friday morning March 29, 2019. Rita was born & raised on Staten Island, NY and moved to N.J. as a young bride eventually living in Millville for 44 yrs. After graduating with the Class of 1965 from Saint Joseph Hill Academy, Staten Island, NY she attended Claremont Secretarial School in Manhattan. She began her career working for the American International Oil Co. & Transworld Airlines. After moving to N.J. she worked as a Legal Secretary before retiring in 2001. Rita always enjoyed traveling, reading & spending time with her family & friends. Rita is survived by her loving husband of 44 yrs.; Blaine A. Wagner as well as several cousins and close friends. Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 12:30-1:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a Catholic Prayer Service will be conducted at 1:30. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Joseph Hill Academy, 850 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10305. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.