Wagner, Verna Ruth, - 80, of Cape May, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Wildwood, New Jersey, and was a part-time resident of Kissimmee, Florida. Verna was a homemaker and a Methodist by faith. Verna is survived by her sons: Thomas Wagner of Cape May, New Jersey, Michael Wagner of Cape May, New Jersey; daughter: Kathleen Tsakiris of Havertown, Pennsylvania; brothers: Charles "Sonny" Dodson of Killleen, Texas, Joe Smith of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wayne Smith of Vineland, New Jersey, Donald Smith of Deptford, New Jersey; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services are private with burial at the Cold Spring Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to Make a Wish NJ, Samuel and Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place, 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Twp. NJ 08831. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Most Popular
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
-
Margate doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Natural and organic food delivered to your door since 1994. Beef, chicken, pork, seafood, ve…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.