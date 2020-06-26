Wagner, Verna Ruth, - 80, of Cape May, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Wildwood, New Jersey, and was a part-time resident of Kissimmee, Florida. Verna was a homemaker and a Methodist by faith. Verna is survived by her sons: Thomas Wagner of Cape May, New Jersey, Michael Wagner of Cape May, New Jersey; daughter: Kathleen Tsakiris of Havertown, Pennsylvania; brothers: Charles "Sonny" Dodson of Killleen, Texas, Joe Smith of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wayne Smith of Vineland, New Jersey, Donald Smith of Deptford, New Jersey; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services are private with burial at the Cold Spring Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to Make a Wish NJ, Samuel and Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place, 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Twp. NJ 08831. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Verna Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

