Wahl, William J. Sr., - 81, of Mays Landing, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Mauriello) and the late Barbara (nee Tobey). Loving father of Karyn DaGrosa (Scott) of Washington Twp., NJ; Bonni Mora (Bill) of Manalapan, NJ; William Wahl, Jr. (Robin) of Washington Twp., NJ and Derek Wahl of Severna Park, MD. Loving step-father of Thomas Angulot, Jr. Bill was 1 of 12 children and is also survived by 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Viewing Tuesday evening 6:30 to 9pm and Wednesday morning 9:30 to 10:45am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit www.schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
