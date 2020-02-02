Walk, Bruce R., - 63, of Conovertown, passed away suddenly on January 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Dorothy Walk; brother, Eugene; and sister, Kathleen Mc Kenzie. He is survived by his four children, Jennifer, Barbara, Harry, and Bruce Jeremy Walk. Also survived by his grandson, Gabriel Michael Alarcon; ex-wife, Linda (Walk) Blight; brothers, Harry, Frank, and Richard Walk; sisters, Eleanor Moreland, Barbara Walk, Dawn Piotti and Donna Wagner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Gathering will be from 12 to 1 pm with the service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Absecon VFW Post 9462. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

