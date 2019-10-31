Walker, Barbara, - 69, of Poughkeepsie, NY died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Luthern Care Center in Poughkeepsie. Born in Camden, N.J. on May 12, 1950 she was the daughter of William A. Walker and Ruth B. Walker who predeceased her. Prior to moving to Poughkeepsie Barbara resided in Sicklerville, NJ and Egg Harbor Twp., N.J. Barbara was a graduate of Ursinus College. Most of her career was with Colonial Penn and Reliance Standard insurance companies. Barbara is survived by her brother William A. Walker and his wife Paula of Poughkeepsie, NY, niece Susan Jayner (Dave) of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., niece Jennifer Markett (Kevin) and their sons Cameron and Grady of Poughkeepsie. Also many cousins. Calling hours will be on Saturday from 11:00 AM to Noon, followed by a prayer service at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, N.Y. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff of Luthern Care Center and Hudson Valley Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Luthern Care Center, 965 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com

