Walker, Desiree T., - 63, of Absecon, passed peacefully in her sleep on 09/26/2019. She was born to parents, Elissa and Joseph Stanton on 04/17/1956 in Philadelphia, PA, where she graduated from St. Hubert Catholic High School in 1974. She was employed in the Slots Department of Harrah's Casino for 29 years, where she was awarded employee of the month in 1987 and 2005. Desiree is survived by her son, Matthew; Daughter, Rochelle; grandchildren, and her siblings Patty, Carol, Joey, Christa, and John. She enjoyed visiting Historic Smithville, evening walks on Brigantine Beach, viewing Christmas Lights, traveling to visit her children and enjoying laughs with family and friends. She was known for her distinct laugh, loving spirit and kindness to everyone she met. She was a devout Catholic who frequently prayed, read scripture and visited the church. She generously made donations during her lifetime to various charities and believed in helping the less fortunate. Seldom was a day that she wasn't in close contact with her children or grandchildren, where she was always a shoulder to cry on and offer thoughtful, caring and passionate advice. A gathering will be on Thursday, 10/03/2019 at 10 AM with Mass at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe for Desiree Walker's Funeral. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
