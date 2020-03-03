Walker, Gertrude, - 73, of Egg Harbor City, departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Services will be held 11am Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 224 New Brooklyn Road, Berlin. Viewing hours: 10am-11am. Burial in First Baptist Church of Florence Estates Cemetery, Berlin. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.

