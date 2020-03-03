Walker, Gertrude, - 73, of Egg Harbor City, departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Services will be held 11am Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 224 New Brooklyn Road, Berlin. Viewing hours: 10am-11am. Burial in First Baptist Church of Florence Estates Cemetery, Berlin. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Baptist Church
224 New Brooklyn Road
Berlin, NJ 08009
224 New Brooklyn Road
Berlin, NJ 08009
Guaranteed delivery before Gertrude's Visitation begins.
Mar 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:00AM-12:15PM
11:00AM-12:15PM
First Baptist Church
224 New Brooklyn Road
Berlin, NJ 08009
224 New Brooklyn Road
Berlin, NJ 08009
Guaranteed delivery before Gertrude's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 4
Interment
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
First Baptist Church Of Florence Estates Cemetery
224 New Brooklyn Road
Berlin, NJ 08009
224 New Brooklyn Road
Berlin, NJ 08009
Guaranteed delivery before Gertrude's Interment begins.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
-
Where can you find your favorite Italian sub at the shore?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.