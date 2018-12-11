Walker, Joshua R, - 26, of Ventnor, passed away on Friday morning December 7th at home. Joshua was born in Vineland, raised in Pittsgrove and has resided at the shore the past several years. He was pre deceased by his Paternal grandfather Roy Lee Walker & Maternal grandmother Roseanne DelRossi. Josh was a graduate of Schalick High School Class of 2011 where he participated in football, basketball & baseball. He was a devoted Philly sports fan rooting for the Eagles, Phillie's, Sixer's & Flyers. Josh worked in the hospitality industry serving as a waiter at Ruth Chris Steak House in Atlantic City as well as several other restaurants. Josh is survived by his parents; Roy Dean & Donna (DelRossi) Walker, Sister; Amanda & husband Charles Riley, Brother; Dean Jeffrey Walker, Paternal Grandmother; Icie Walker, Maternal Grandfather; Anthony DelRossi As well as several Aunts, Uncles & Cousins. Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday evening Dec 12th from 6:00-8:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 8:30 PM. Graveside funeral services will be 11:30 AM on Thursday at the Olivet Cemetery, Pittsgrove, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Teens, 102 Eppinger Ave., Norma, NJ 08347. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
