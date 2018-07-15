Walker, Lucy M, - late of North Wildwood, died peacefully on July 9, 2018. She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan W. Olson and her husband, Harry J. Walker, Jr.Lucy attended college prior to moving to North Wildwood in 1966 with her family and worked at Crest Savings and Loan Association for many years. Eventually, Lucy became President of the Savings and Loan, for 10 years, before retiring. Lucy "Gram" Walker taught us everything from reading to manners, to fun, to being our guidance in life. She was a loving Grandmother and a happy Great Grandmother. All of us were blessed to have her be part of our lives. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Linda (Fred), Barbara (Don predeceased) and Vicki (Michael). Her son-in-law (Wayne Olson). Also surviving are five grandchildren, Harry (Theresa), Crista, Karen, Wayne Jr. (Yuka) and Wesley. Great grandchildren are Harry J. Fesler, Jr. and Hollyanna Fesler. Lucy is also survived by her sisters, Norma Glass (Jack) and Carol George (Robert) and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in the future at the convenience of the family. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
