Walker Peterson, Vivian A., - 85, of Pleasantville, was born June 9, 1933, and was called from labor to reward May 25, 2019. Vivian was born and raised in Pleasantville to Dorothy and James Hubbard, Sr. She worked at Meadowview Nursing Home for more than 40 years as a nurse's aide. She also worked for many years for the Slotoroff Family. Vivian is predeceased by: her parents; siblings, Leonard Hubbard, Sr. and James Hubbard, Sr.; sons, DeAlvin, Dwayne and Darryl Walker. She leaves to cherish her memories: children, Barbara Long, Wanda Cors, Alma Wiggins (Frank), Norman Walker, Craig Walker, Sr. and Kevin Peterson (Stephanie); and a host of other family and friends. Special thanks to: Betty Brennan of Vistas Hospice; the staff of 2C/D of Hammonton Rehad and Nursing Center who cared for "Aunt Viv" with love and care. Homegoing services will be Noon, Saturday, June 1, 2019, Salem United Methodist Church West Park Avenue and Main Street, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc. Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.