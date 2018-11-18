Wall, Francis Daniel, - 62, of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018. He was born July 17, 1956. Funeral services will be privately held. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Francis' name to Lighthouse Church, 1248 U.S. 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For further family information and online condolences please visit www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Load entries