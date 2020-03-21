Wall, Nancy, - 84, of Hopewell Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 19, 2020, after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease. She will be greatly missed by all. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, John C. Wall, her sister, Joan R. Madden, and her grandson, Christopher DeCrescente. She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Paul M. Wall (Doris) and Elizabeth Borchard, her children Lynda and Martin Wall Schmidt and their sons, Derek, Brian, Kevin, and Daniel of Gloucester, MA, Suzan and Paul Wall DeCrescente and their daughters, Cara, Lisa, and Megan of Hamden, CT, Patrick and Shirley Wall of Cape May, Gregory and Patti Wall and their daughters, Katie and Jackie of Alloway Township and David and Julie Wall and their children, Michael and Natalie of Reading, MA, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life which will include a Memorial Mass for Nancy will be planned at a later date and once the arrangements are finalized. The interment will take place privately and at the convenience of the family at the Cumberland Veteran's Cemetery in Hopewell Township where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, John. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or online at (alz.org). For a complete obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
