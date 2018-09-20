Wallace, Gertrude, - 85, of Vineland, passed away at Inspira Medical Center on September 17, 2018. Loving wife of the late Thomas W. Wallace Jr., she was born in Glassboro, NJ, and lived in Vineland for over 65 years. During her lifetime, she was active in the family businesses, Wallace Supply Company and Bridgeton Plumbing & Heating Supply Company. She was a member of the Vineland Woman's Club, Shekinah Chapter #82, Order of Eastern Star of NJ, and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She is survived by her children, Deborah, George (Connie) and Bryan (Jeannette); and her six grandchildren, Thomas Wallace V (Sherry), Brigid Wallace, Samantha Wallace, Matthew Long, Maryann Wallace, and Gregory Wallace; favorite niece Marion Kleefeld (Allen); and great-niece Megan Brewin (Al). Gertrude was predeceased by her husband Thomas W. Wallace Jr.; her son Thomas W. Wallace IV; her son-in-law David W. Long; and her nine older siblings, Myrtle Kirkbride, Delores Wells, Jeanette Lippincott, Richard Watson, Erma Mezzetti, Elwood Watson, Pauline Crane, William Watson, and Bertha Watson. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm and again on Saturday morning from 9:00am to 10am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ, followed by a funeral service. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery 08360. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Gertrude may be made to: Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 1001 Main Rd., Newfield NJ 08344 or Inspira Health Network Foundation Cumberland/Salem, 2950 College Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
