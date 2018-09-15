Wallace, Michael Stephen, - 60, of Atlantic City, It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Stephen Wallace announces his passing following a brief illness on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. "Mike" was born August 24, 1957 in Atlantic City, NJ where he attended Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Elementary School and Atlantic City High School. He was an active member of Saint Monica's Roman Catholic Church community for many years before joining the Army in 1976. Mike served as a Combat Engineer in the 8th Infantry Division in Baumholder, Germany during the Cold War as part of the U.S. defense of Western Europe and deterrence of Communist aggression. He returned to the U.S. in 1981 following his discharge from the Army. He resided in Atlantic City for several years until he eventually relocated to Philadelphia, PA where he remained until his passing. Mike loved music and was an exceptional guitar player. He was a gifted athlete who enjoyed watching football and basketball games and debating world news and politics. He had great social skills and could have everyone he encountered laughing in a manner of minutes. He was preceded in death by his mother Claudette Wallace. He is survived by his sons Damien Gooden and Malik Nelson; brothers Anthony (Poose) Wallace and fiance Georgia, and Brother Will (Boobie) Wallace and wife Heather; 8 grandchildren Daylin, Jaylin, Shala, Zhamir, Malik Jr., Mya, Lelah, and Nicole; his Aunt Edna Pearson; and a host of cousins and life-long friends. Services for Mike will be held on September 22, 2018 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church on California and Atlantic Avenues, Atlantic City, NJ at 11 A.M. with Father Overton Jones presiding.
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.