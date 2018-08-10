Wallace Montecalvo, Sandra P., - 73, of Seaville, NJ passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018, at Autumn Lake Health Care in Ocean View, NJ. Born in Chestertown, MD, she was formerly of Ocean City, NJ before moving to Seaville, NJ 30 years ago. Sandra worked as a Hairdresser for Gino's Hair Salon in Ocean City, NJ for 40 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald "Gino" Montecalvo. Surviving are a daughter, Sherri L. Calabro (Agostino) of Seaville, NJ, a brother, Edward W. Hill (Joyce S.) of Seaville, NJ and two grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Calabro. A Catholic Prayer service will be offered Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Burial is private at the convenience of her family. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
