Wallace, Phillip William, - 49, of Egg Harbor Township, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after a short illness. He was the "go-to" person that everyone could count on. Nothing was too big or too small. He was born on May 1, 1970, in Clearwater, Florida. He spent most of his career working at the Trump Taj Mahal as a Security Shift Manager. Most recently he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Playland Castaway Cove. In his spare time Phillip enjoyed outdoor activities with his family and friends, such as camping, golfing, and fishing. He also recently acquired a love of baking and never missed a Dolphin's game. He is remembered with love by his daughters, Dani Paige Wallace, and Brooke Wetoka Wallace; their mother, Samantha D. Reses; his mother, Linda M. Neely; brother, James B. Wallace and his wife Karen, and their daughter Jessica R. Wallace. Phillip is preceded in death by his father, Francis William Wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Phillip to the Gilda's Club at 700 New Rd, Linwood, NJ 08221. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Phillip's Memorial Gathering on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 10 am to 11 am with a memorial service to follow at 11 am at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home located at 1650 New Rd. Northfield, NJ 08225.
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
