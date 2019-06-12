Wallace-Reed, Beverly, - of Egg Harbor City, passed away on June 8, 2019 at home in her sleep. Beverly was from Indiana. She had a BA from Indiana University. Beverly retired from UPS. She is predeceased by her husband, Roger Reed. Beverly is survived by her son, David Wallace and her siblings, Bonnie Foster, Robert Hiles, and Sherri Schier. She will be quietly mourned by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
