Wallace, William Woods "Bill", - 60, of Linwood, passed away on September 28, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Bill moved to Atlantic County in 1980. He was a proud member of the Carpenters' Local 623 for over 25 years. Known for his quirky sense of humor, he could quote the Three Stooges chapter and verse. He loved fishing and later became quite a good golfer. Bill was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved coaching and rooting for his sons' many sports teams. Family was most important to Bill, especially when his sons were growing up. He was the proud father of Jeremy, William (Gina), and Ilie, and loving Pop Pop to Layla, Savana, William, and Julian Wallace. He is also survived by his wife Linda, his brother Charles Wallace and family of Tumwater, WA, his Aunt Nancy Inverso, and his stepfather Herman Idler. He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Lillian Idler. Services and burial are private. For those who wish, the family suggests donations to his favorite charity, Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

