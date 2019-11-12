Wallace, Willie "Boobie", - It is with great sadness that the family of Willie "Boobie" Eugene Wallace announces his unexpected passing on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the age of 56. Boobie was born on July 16, 1963, to Claudette (Lomax) Wallace in Atlantic City, NJ. He attended Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Elementary School and graduated from Atlantic City High School. He served as an altar boy at Saint Monica's Roman Catholic Church, where he continued to support his community. During his childhood, he enjoyed hanging on the beach with his Mother and Brothers, and spent many summers with his cousins in East Orange, NJ. His varied interests took him from graduating from the National School of Health Technology in Philadelphia to professional cooking in the casino industry. Boobie moved to Wilkes Barre, PA where he met his loving wife, Heather, in the process of becoming a CNA. Heather and Boobie were married in 2002, and lived together in complete harmony. He was employed at Timber Ridge Healthcare for 20 years where he was a respected leader amongst the staff, and was loved by everyone. He was an avid Eagles, Tar Heels, and Sixers fan. His favorite seasons were March Madness and Fantasy Football (where he was a champion in both family leagues). He loved playing basketball with his kids, and to those who knew him best, he was an avid horticulturist. He had an undying love for his pets: Taro, Charlie Brown, Ruby, Donnie, and Lily. He also loved his yearly family vacations and enjoyed antiquing in his spare time. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his mother Claudette and his brother Michael. He is survived by his loving wife Heather, his brother Anthony and fiancé Georgia, his Aunt Edna; his children Brianna, Tyler, Willie, and Claudia, and his granddaughter Aria. He leaves behind a host of loving family members where he grew up as their brother; Roberto, Orlando, Patricia, Diana, Stevie, Mark, and his extended family (Claudette, Troy, Mark, Angel, Meya, and Rev.Overton Jones). Eugene was a distinct family man who had unconditional love for everyone. His actions, words, and love were always positive and infectious. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark Street, Plains. At 5:30 p.m., a Celebration of Boobie's Life will be officiated by Rev. Overton Jones. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations in Boobie's Memory may be given to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, Pa, 18612.
