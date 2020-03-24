Wallen, Lois T., - 90, passed away on March 21, 2020 at Seashore Gardens in Galloway Township, having just celebrated her 90th birthday a few weeks before. She lived a full, happy, and productive life and leaves behind a large circle of friends and family, including daughter Eileen Fox (Allen Herron), daughter-in-law Kate Wallen (Ben George), grandchildren Rachel Fox (Jorge Padilla), Daniel Fox (Frank Sweeney), Jennifer Borisenko (Max), and Sarah Wallen (Ivana Zivkovic), as well as numerous great-grandchildren and nephew Michael Turon (Jennifer.) Her husband Marvin Wallen and son David Wallen pre-deceased her. Over the years she also created a "family by choice" (you know who you are) with whom she shared many happy times. Lois liked to tell people she never lived more than ten miles from the place where she was born, her beloved Absecon Island. Though she loved living by the ocean, she also enjoyed traveling the world, enjoying concerts, operas, museums and fine dining. She noted that air travel was not as enjoyable as the years went on when the seats got smaller and the food non-existent but at least she did not have to wear stockings anymore. After attending Atlantic City High School, Lois graduated from Temple University with a business degree and worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for her family's law firm. She also taught art history courses through Stockton University (FELS), volunteered as a docent at the Noyes Museum, formerly located in Galloway, took Pilates classes, and worked out with a personal trainer. She was an accomplished pianist and could still play many pieces from her younger years by heart. She and her friend Alia Sayegh co-authored and self-published "Escape from the Green Recliner, A Guide to Aging." The book, meant for those navigating the road to old age, clearly reflected the sense of humor and strength of character with which she faced the challenges in her own life. She will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched. Due to COVID-19, burial will be private. Donations may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway, NJ 08205, seashoregardens.org or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
