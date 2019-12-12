WALLER, ALICE T., - 86, of Pleasantville, New Jersey was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday ~ December 3rd, 2019. She will truly be missed. Funeral Services of Love & Celebration will be held on Saturday ~ December 14th, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Light House Community Church located at 1311 South Main Street Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Viewing will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Interment will follow the services at Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
