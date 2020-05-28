Waller (Bouldin), Mary Elizabeth, - 73, of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus. She was born March 15, 1947, in South Boston, Virginia and educated in the South Boston Public School System. Mary worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant for many years. She was the shop stewardess at King David Nursing Home and fought for the rights of her fellow coworkers. Mary also worked for Seashore Gardens in Galloway Township. In 2013, Mary retired from Seashore Gardens due to declining health. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to travel and hang with them as often that she could. She loved to visit the casinos, where she would often play the penny slots. Mary also enjoyed Bingo. She was preceded in death by: her mother, Alease Bouldin; sisters, Lucy Carden, Delores Garland and Ann B. Chappell; brother, Floyd Bouldin. Mary leaves to cherish her fond memories: her daughters, Alisa Roberts and Priscilla Simmons; a precious and beautiful granddaughter, Shekera Roberts; grandson, Wesley Simmons; a brother, Joseph Gwathney; sisters, Charlotte Carter and Dorothy Wyatt; best friend and sister, Sara Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services are private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

