Waller, James, Sr., - of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2019. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City. A viewing will be held from 9:00am until the time of the service. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.