Waller, James, Sr., - of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2019. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City. A viewing will be held from 9:00am until the time of the service. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com

Tags

Load entries