Walls, Joseph Thomas, - 83, of Linwood, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 26. He grew up with his five brothers in the AC Inlet section and attended 12 years of Holy Spirit School. He excelled in basketball earning the nickname "Jumping Joe Walls". In his early years he worked at various AC hotels and as a lifeguard on the AC Beach Patrol. After high school he joined the Navy and talked often of his experiences in Alaska. A favorite story was when he raised a wolf husky thinking it was a dog. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Peterson and they settled in Linwood raising five children and helping to raise his seven grandchildren. He worked as a banker and excelled to the position of senior management. He also provided for his family by working extra as an AC Ice Cream man and Adjunct Professor at ACC. He enjoyed music, fishing, boating, skiing, football, and beer. He loved to joke and laugh and entertain others. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Janet; his children Joseph Walls and his long-term companion Margie Tuscano, Jeannie Dinoto and her husband Frank, Carolyn George and her husband Dennis, Ann Marie Monroe and her husband Bob, Kathleen Pedrick and her husband Bob; brothers Tom, Dan, and Jim; Grandchildren Jason, Jessica, Molly, Emily, Julie, and Dennis; great-grandchildren Jackson, Julianna and Hannah. He is preceded in death by his brothers Ed and John. A viewing will be held from 9-11am on Friday, March 1st, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Linwood. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood and Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
