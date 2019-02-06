Walsh, Barbara A., - 69, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born in Mayville, NJ to the late David A. and Marcia Van Artsdalen Urquhart, she was a lifetime resident here. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church. Barb and her late husband John "Jack" Walsh owned several businesses in Cape May County including B&J's Deli. She also worked at Middle Township Schools. She was a family person and loved cooking and hosting parties at her home. Barb is survived by her daughters, Jacquelyn Senico and Lora Ann Walsh; her siblings, Marcia Hocker (Richard), David K. Urquhart, Sr. (Jeanette), Donna Summers, and Richard Urquhart (Eddie); her six grandchildren, Lauren, Ashlynn, Daniel, Jillian, Skylar, and Morgan; and her three great-grandchildren, Gia, Layla, and Lennon. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
