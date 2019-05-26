Walsh, Constance "Connie", - 76, of Brigantine, passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019. Connie was born in Camden to the late Francis and Ellen (Foley) McEntee. Connie was formerly a bookkeeper at Jack Blades Fish and Tackle in Atlantic City and a bartender at the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428. Connie was the first women to be voted into the Brigantine Elks Lodge after the Grand Lodge statutes were amended to allow women to join all Elks Lodges nationwide. She was also the first women to be a lodge officer after she was appointed to the position of Lodge Chaplain. Connie was the beloved wife of the late James Walsh. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Grube (Chris) and her grandchildren Leah Maxwell and Chris James Grube. She is also survived by her sister Frances McEntee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Connie's Life Celebration and gathering on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 12 to 12:50PM at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Elks Service will be at 12:50PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 1PM. Interment is private. To share your fondest memory of Connie please visit www.keatesplum.com. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428, PO Box 44, Brigantine NJ 08203 or Journey Hospice, 6712 Washington Ave, Suite 201, Egg Harbor Township NJ 08234. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
