WALSH, JAMES “JIM” A., - 82, of Brigantine, NJ entered into rest November 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he was the son of the late Richard and Edith (Blakeslee) Walsh. He was the loving husband of Nancy (McColl) Walsh to whom he was married for over 50 years. James was a veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a commercial clammer with his brother for many years. He later went to work at Caesars Casino working as a slot attendant and retired from there. James loved to read, listen to old country music and play with his cats, but most of all he adored his family. James will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Nancy Walsh, sons; Bruce (Debbie) Walsh, James Scott Walsh, daughter; Susan Walsh, grandchildren; Kristopher (Beth), Geneane (Pete), Bruce J. (Michelle) and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers; Richard and Robert Walsh and sisters; Edith Ziegler and Gladys Lidle. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend James’s Life Celebration Memorial Service on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:00am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am at Keates-Plum until time of service. Lin Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate/ or Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of James please go to www.keatesplum.com . Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.