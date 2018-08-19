Walsh, Marie B. (nee Jackels), - 80, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at her daughter's home in Linwood, NJ. Born in South Philadelphia, Pa to the late William and Sarah (nee Brown) Jackels. She was predeceased by her husband: Henry J. "Harry" Walsh and daughter: Eileen Walsh. Surviving are her children: Bernadette Walsh of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, Harry J. Walsh of Oakford, Pa, Marianne Heether of Southampton, Pa, Susan (John) McInerney of Cinnaminson, NJ, Megan (Andrew) Czekowski of Linwood, NJ, Michael (Beth) Walsh of Aldie, VA, a sister: Sally (Joseph) Urich of Blakeslee, Pa, Brother: James (Jane) Jackets of NJ and 12 grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of St. Albert the Great R. C. Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, Pa where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa. In lieu of flowers The family requests a Random Act of Kindness in memory of their Mother. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
