Walsh, Thomas J. Sr., - 66, of Egg Harbor Township, (formerly West Deptford Twp.), entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Bayonne, NJ he was the son of the late Francis X. and Mary (Mallick) Walsh. Tom, better known as "Walshy", was a 1971 WDHS graduate and worked for Local 28 as a Union Boiler Maker most of his life. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his daughters: Christie Walsh, Kelly Walsh; son: Thomas J. Walsh, Jr.; brothers: Francis (Edna) Walsh, Lance (Kelly) Walsh, Brian (Tracye) Walsh. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by brother, Robert Walsh. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Thomas please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400. Thomas will be laid to rest alongside his brother and parents in Woodbury Memorial Park in West Deptford, NJ.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Walsh, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
-
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19 as virus explodes in long-term care
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.