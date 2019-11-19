WALSH, WILLIAM R., III (Bill/Coach), - 52, of Galloway, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019, at his home in Galloway, NJ, surrounded by loved ones. Bill fought ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease valiantly for almost 3 years. Adapt, adjust, and overcome was his opinion when it came to life and certainly with his battle with ALS. He was born on June 13, 1967, in Park Ridge, NJ to the late William R Walsh Jr. and Mary C Walsh of Ventnor, NJ. Bill is the devoted and loving husband of Cindy (nee Chiolo) Walsh and the loving Father of Kelly Marie Walsh. He is also survived by his sister Tracy (John) Boswell, sister-in-law, Stephanie (Mike) Rutcosky, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles as well as a great-niece and nephew. Bill was first and foremost a loving, kind, and compassionate husband and father. Kelly was his heart and his joy. His pride as a father was apparent watching Kelly excel whether it be in sports or in life. Bill loved his students, athletes, as well as his fellow coaches. Holy Spirit Football was Bill Walsh. He has touched many lives over the years with both his love of the game of football and his players, teaching and mentoring them in life lessons. He was a man of great integrity and honor and a father figure to many. Bill loved reading and hosting parties in the backyard with his buddies. He was quick-witted, funny, great storyteller, and so proud of his Irish Heritage. Bill made his mark from coast to coast working from Alaska to the Jersey Shore. He is most known for coaching at Holy Spirit football, bringing them to a state championship in 2007. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit High School auditorium on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 4:00 PM. The Family will greet friends after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the William Walsh Scholarship Fund, c/o Holy Spirit High School, 500 S New Road, Absecon, NJ 08021. www.BradleyStow.com
