Walstrom, Elizabeth J., - 84, of Brigantine, passed away on Friday March 8, 2019. Elizabeth was born in New York City to the late Adolph and Elizabeth Sadenwater. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She previously was employed as a nursing home administrator at Ancora Hospital in Hammonton. Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband Roy T. Walstrom and she was a loving mother to her children Michael Walsh (Loretta), Mary Walsh, David Walsh (Christa), Kevin Walsh (Cindy) and Elizabeth Wojslaw (Casey). She was the proud grandmother of Joscelynn, Lisa, Jennifer, Ian, Andrew, Kyle, Christopher, Corey, Tara and Ryan. Elizabeth is also survived by her daughter-in-law Donna Walsh, her step-children Susan Hardy, Douglas Walstrom, Carolyn Harvey and Meredith Walstrom. She is predeceased by her first husband Thomas Walsh, her son Thomas Walsh and her stepson John Walstrom. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elizabeth's Life Celebration and viewing on Tuesday evening March 12, 2019 from 7 to 9pm and Wednesday morning March 13th from 9 to10am at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South Brigantine, NJ 08203. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to St Thomas Church at the above address. To share your fondest memory of Elizabeth please visit www.keatesplum.com
