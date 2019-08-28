Walstrom, Roy T., - 84, of Brigantine, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Roy was born in Staten Island New York to the late John and Mabel (Peterson) Walstrom. Roy was a firefighter for the City of New York retiring after 20 years of service. Roy was the beloved husband to the late Elizabeth Walstrom. He is survived by his children Susan Hardy (William), Douglas Walstrom, Carolyn Harvey and Meredith Walstrom. He is also survived by his step-children Michael Walsh (Loretta), Mary Walsh, David Walsh (Christa), Kevin Walsh (Cindy) and Elizabeth Wojslaw (Casey) and several grandchildren. He is predeceased his son John Walstrom and his stepson Thomas Walsh. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roy's Life Celebration and viewing on Friday evening August 30, 2019, from 7 to 9 pm and Saturday morning August 31st, 2019 from 9 to 10 am at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Funeral Service in will be held at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203. To share your fondest memory of Roy please visit www.keatesplum.com

