Walton, Adelle, - 99, of Galloway, NJ, (nee Lofft) On July 18, 2018, age 99, of Galloway, NJ; formerly of Haddonfield, NJ, Beloved wife of the late John H.; Loving mother of Bonnie Walton-Miller (Ralph) of Galloway, NJ and John H., Jr. (Cheryl) of Medford, NJ; Dear grandmother of Jonathan, Holly, Joshua & Jessica Walton, Christie Pontari and Sean Miller and Cherished great grandmother of Taylor, Anthony & Christopher. Mrs. Walton had been a teacher for many years for the Collingswood School district. She was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Collingswood, Haddonfield United Methodist Church (HUMC), as well as being involved at the Beacon Evangelical Free Church of Galloway. Mrs. Walton's family will receive friends on Monday Evening, July 23rd, 6-8 PM, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ and on Tuesday morning, July 24th, 10-10:45 AM, in the sanctuary of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church (HUMC), 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where her Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment, Haddonfield Baptist Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mrs. Walton may be made to the HUMC, at the above address, the Beacon Evangelical Free Church of Galloway, 420 6th Ave, Galloway, NJ 08205 or the First Baptist Church of Collingswood, 23 Frazer Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield, NJ.
